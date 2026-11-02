Barcelona star: Real Madrid are not better than us, and I will be more selfish

Anthony Gordon showed plenty of character at his first press conference, opening up on life at Barcelona and how he's settling in.

The England winger faced the media on the eve of Barcelona's Champions League clash with Aston Villa, and he didn't shy away from admitting he's yet to hit top gear.

Sport newspaper carried Gordon's words from the presentation, where he thanked the fans for their welcome and vowed to repay their support with goals and trophies.

"I started reasonably well, but I know I can offer more," Gordon said. "I haven't shown my best yet."

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"I demand of myself to score and create goals, to take responsibility or change the course of matches," he added. "These are the things the best players in the world do."

He stressed: "Perhaps I sometimes have to be more selfish, not pass the ball so much, dribble more and try to score more goals, because that is what helps the team win matches."

There's no rivalry with Karim Adeyemi for a starting spot, as far as Gordon is concerned. "Honestly, I am only competing with myself," he confirmed. "The success or failure of others does not affect me. I focus on trying to produce my best level, whether I play 5 minutes or 90 minutes."

"All the players in the dressing room, as well as the coach Flick, help me a lot," he continued. "Especially the players who speak English, such as Eric Garcia for example. I understand almost everything, but if there is something I don't understand, everyone helps me."

On the defeats to Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, the winger insisted that "Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are not better than us, even though they managed to beat us".

He explained: "The French team had a longer rest period than us and arrived at the match in better physical condition. Against Real Madrid, we could have won, and I think we were the better side, and we created many chances, even though we did not produce our usual level. But we can beat any team."

Gordon also had warm words for Aston Villa, hailing them as a side blessed with one of the best coaches in the world in Unai Emery.