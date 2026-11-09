Barcelona's hard-fought 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid handed the Catalan dressing room a major morale boost, as Pau Cubarsi made clear.

Mundo Deportivo carried the defender's comments to Movistar, in which he picked out Barca's second-half response.

Cubarsi said: "We went into the first half lacking focus a little. They put in a great first half."

He continued: "But during the break we managed to put right the things we were not doing correctly, and we succeeded in securing the win."

What changed? The young defender pointed to one thing above all. "We had to press higher up in a better way," he explained.

"In the second half, we positioned ourselves slightly better," he noted. "They did not feel as comfortable, while we had a greater presence in the attacking areas."

Cubarsi signed off by praising Frenkie de Jong's work at right-back. He refused to dwell on the gap to Real Madrid and Atletico in the table. "If we produce good performances and give our utmost in every match, we will have a great season in La Liga," he said.

Barcelona sit top of La Liga on 33 points, three clear of second-placed Real Madrid and five ahead of third-placed Atletico Madrid.