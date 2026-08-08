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Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Barcelona settle it: this player is up for sale

Barcelona
R. Bardghji
LaLiga
Spain
Sweden

The story is over.

Barcelona have confirmed that one of Hansi Flick's fringe players will not feature in the German coach's plans next season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on his account on the "X" platform: "Ronny Bardghji will not travel with the Barcelona squad for the team's friendly match against Udinese as part of the preparations for the new season, amid his impending departure from the club".

What Romano reported yesterday has now become reality. Bardghji will leave Barcelona, either on loan or in a permanent transfer deal that includes a buy-back clause.

The Catalans had already signed Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi, both capable of playing on the wing. With Barça closing in on Rodri and hunting for a new striker, the club must offload several players.

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