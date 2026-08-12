Xavi remains without a club since leaving Barcelona, holding out for a major project that lets him prove himself again in the dugout.

Now the Barcelona legend and former Catalan boss has emerged as a candidate to take charge of the Netherlands national team.

According to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, the Dutch Football Association are weighing several names to succeed Ronald Koeman. The race has narrowed to two Spaniards, Roberto Martinez and Xavi Hernandez, after the latter forced his way into contention.

The newspaper confirmed: "The Dutch Football Association has held talks with Xavi, who is 46 years old, regarding the possibility of him taking over the national team, without it yet being clear whether he will secure the position, amid expectations that the identity of the new coach will be settled soon."

Peter Bosz, Arne Slot, Erik ten Hag, Pep Guardiola and Michael Reiziger had all featured in the association's thinking before the field closed in on Martinez and Xavi.

His candidacy carries a special dimension. Xavi has deep ties to Dutch football, having played alongside a number of Dutch team-mates at Barcelona.

He also succeeded Koeman in the Catalan dugout back in November 2021, a scenario that could repeat itself with the Netherlands if the job goes his way.

Xavi began his playing career at Barcelona under Dutch coach Louis van Gaal, and won the Champions League with the club during Frank Rijkaard's tenure.