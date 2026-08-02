Barcelona have scrapped tomorrow's friendly against Preston North End, ending their run of pre-season fixtures in England. The Monday clash had been part of the Catalans' build-up to the new campaign.

According to Spanish newspaper "Sport", the cancellation came down to Preston lacking enough available first-team players. The English side proposed fielding an under-21 team instead. Barcelona refused, opting for a normal training session and pulling the plug on the match.

Preston had another reason to think twice. They face Huddersfield Town in a Cup tie next week, and they were unwilling to risk any of their players.

It would have been Barcelona's third outing of pre-season, following games against Europa and Birmingham.

Kick-off was set for the morning of Monday 3 August at St George's Park in Birmingham.

Rather than play, Barca will make do with a training session. The club now plan to bring their return to Barcelona forward, catching an earlier flight than scheduled given the circumstances.

Hansi Flick's side turn their attention back to preparations for the coming season. Next up is a triangular tournament on 8 August against Udinese and Nottingham Forest, where Barcelona will play 45 minutes against each team.