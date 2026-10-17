Barcelona's five-goal haul conceals a serious warning: a surprise alert from Rodri before the Paris and Madrid summits

Rodri was beaming after scoring his first goal in a Barcelona shirt in the 5-2 win over Real Betis at La Cartuja, a ground the midfielder reckons offers one of La Liga's toughest trips. He also sounded a warning. The attacking quality is there, but the defending needs work with Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid up next.

"I'm very happy with this win," Rodri said afterwards. "This is one of the hardest grounds in the league, Real Betis are going through a good spell and they played a great match. I'm happy with my goal, which gave us some calm at the moment when we were suffering the most."

He didn't dodge the problem either. "The team is showing its attacking potential, but we are conceding a lot of goals, and that's where we can improve."

The goal arrived at just the right moment. Betis had clawed their way back into the contest, and Rodri's strike gave Barcelona the lift they needed to kill the game off, with the bonus of a first goal for his new club.

Rodri praises Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal's opener drew warm words from Rodri, who suggested the teenager's brilliance has become routine. The midfielder was keen to stress that Yamal's worth stretches well beyond the moments of individual magic.

"Lamine's goal? We're used to this," he said. "There's nothing to say, players of this quality make the difference."

"But I also focus on the other things he adds to the game, like his work and his solidarity with the rest of the team," he continued. "He got drawn a little into the provocation, but I don't know to what extent."

Facing Paris and Real Madrid

Two heavyweight fixtures now loom: Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, then Real Madrid in the Clasico. Rodri insists Barcelona are braced for both.

"I try to give my best for the team," he said. "We are ready for next week, and we will be playing against the Champions League holders and our biggest rival. We are motivated."