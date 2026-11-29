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There is delight at Spanish club Barcelona after Brazilian side Palmeiras won the Copa Libertadores final.

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Palmeiras beat Estudiantes de La Plata 1-0 at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, with Ramón Sosa scoring the only goal.

According to Sport, the triumph has earned Barcelona €1 million, because their former striker Vitor Roque is in the Brazilian side's squad.

Roque is usually a regular starter for Palmeiras, but he only featured for the last 15 minutes of the final. He was back from injury but not yet fully fit.

That cameo was enough. Barcelona pocket a sum that's always welcome in their coffers, and it helps them stay within LaLiga's financial fair play rules.

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The €1 million stems from the contract Barcelona and Palmeiras negotiated when Vitor Roque joined the Brazilian club in January 2025.

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Palmeiras paid €25.5 million for the player, and Barcelona kept 20% of any future sale.

The two clubs also agreed a series of financial incentives covering the five years of the Brazilian striker's contract with Palmeiras.

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One of those clauses hands Barcelona €1 million if Palmeiras win an international title.

The incentives break down like this: €2 million if Vitor Roque finished in the top three players at the last Club World Cup, another €2 million if he ever makes the Ballon d'Or podium, and €1 million if Palmeiras win an international title.

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On Saturday, Roque ticked off the last of those conditions. Still just 21, the Brazilian striker had joined Barcelona from Athletico Paranaense for €30 million in January 2024.

He spent half a season under Xavi Hernández, playing 16 matches and scoring twice, but struggled to settle.

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That summer he went on loan to Real Betis, where he played 33 matches and scored seven goals. Things were going well for Roque. Then Palmeiras came calling in February 2025.

Barcelona and Real Betis agreed to cut the loan short. The Andalusian club received an additional 30% of Abde Ezzalzouli's rights, while Barcelona banked the €25.5 million Palmeiras paid.

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In 100 matches for Palmeiras, Roque has scored 29 goals and won the Campeonato Paulista and the Copa Libertadores. That last trophy is the one that earned Barcelona €1 million.