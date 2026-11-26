Share Follow GOAL on Google

Barcelona are continuing their search for young talent in African football, having placed Senegal youth international Ibrahim Konte under observation during the Under-17 World Cup currently being held in Qatar. He is the latest name to catch the eye of the Catalan club's sporting management, who have already succeeded in signing Egypt's Hamza Abdelkarim and Belgium's Jesse Bisiwu.

Advertisement

According to Senegalese outlet "Dsports", as relayed by Catalan newspaper "Sport", Barcelona are tracking Konte's development closely. He's caught the eye for Senegal's youth sides and is now on the radar of several of Europe's biggest clubs.

Barcelona aren't alone. Newcastle United, Villarreal and Club Brugge have also joined the race to monitor him, drawn by the level he's shown for his country and the technical qualities that have made him a target for European scouts at the tournament in Qatar.

Barcelona repeat the Hamza Abdelkarim experience

Monitoring Konte fits Barcelona's policy of unearthing rising talent around the world. They use international youth tournaments to identify players with big potential, before rival clubs move in strongly and their market value climbs.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Under-17 World Cup has become a key stop for Barcelona's sporting management. It lets the club's scouts watch some of the most promising youngsters up against different national teams and footballing schools, and helps them judge players in a fiercely competitive setting.

Related Topics

Next matches COR LaLiga 10:15 BAR

The Catalan club have already profited from scouting the previous edition of the Under-17 World Cup in Qatar in 2025, having successfully signed Egyptian striker Hamza Abdelkarim and Belgian winger Jesse Bisiwu, two players who caught the eye of Barcelona officials at that tournament.

The strategy hinges on picking players with plenty of room to grow and gradually integrating them into the club's academy system. That lets them adapt to Barcelona's style of play, with a possible route to the first team if they prove themselves.

Advertisement

Who is Ibrahim Konte, Barcelona's new target?

Born on 23 September 2009, Ibrahim Konte stands 178 centimetres tall. He belongs to the Gambinos Stars Africa academy in Banjul, the capital of Gambia, despite representing Senegal at youth level.

Advertisement

Attacking roles suit the youngster best, especially as a playmaker. His technical quality and ball control have made him one of the promising names European clubs are watching at the Under-17 World Cup.

Konte wasn't part of the Senegal squad that won the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations in 2026. He won over head coach Lamine Sane during the preparatory camps, though, earning a place at the current World Cup. Now he wears the number 10 shirt for his country.

Advertisement

Senegal sit in Group F at the Under-17 World Cup alongside Croatia, Cuba and Tajikistan. For the player, the tournament is a big chance to prove himself in front of European scouts and boost his chances of a move to one of the clubs interested in his services.

European competition and obstacles to a Barcelona move

Advertisement

Barcelona's interest won't make this an easy race. Newcastle United have considerable financial muscle, while Villarreal and Club Brugge have a track record of discovering and developing African talent and helping it step up to a higher level.

The tournament runs until 13 December, giving Barcelona officials more time to follow the player and learn about his technical potential and capacity to develop before taking any official step over his future.

Advertisement

A move to Spanish football faces a significant obstacle, though: FIFA's regulations on the international transfer of minors. Konte won't turn 18 until September 2027, so any attempt to sign him is bound by the rules governing transfers of underage players.

Barcelona have now identified a new African talent to follow at the Under-17 World Cup, having scouted Hamza Abdelkarim and Jesse Bisiwu at the previous edition. It underlines the Catalan club's commitment to investing in young talent before it becomes a major target for Europe's biggest clubs.