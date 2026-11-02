Four Barcelona players turned up at Melendi's concert on Sunday night. The Palau Sant Jordi show kicked off at nine o'clock, part of the Asturian singer's "Pop Rock" tour as he presents a new album due out in the coming months.

Rodri Hernández, Pedri González, Lamine Yamal and Fermín López made up the quartet, lapping up Melendi's biggest hits, according to "Mundo Deportivo".

TVE journalist Albert Castillo was among the crowd and filmed the players up in one of the boxes, singling out Rodri as one of the most animated fans in the building.

Barcelona had hammered Alavés 6-1 on Saturday evening. They trained on Sunday morning at the sports city, where all four started the night before and went through recovery sessions.

Next matches BAR Champions League 15:00 AVL Watch

On Monday, the Catalan side began preparing for their meeting with Aston Villa on Tuesday in the fourth round of the Champions League.