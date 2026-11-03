Barcelona present in Ruiz's achievement: Villarreal sign a disastrous record

Fabián Ruiz etched his name into the history books on Tuesday night. The Spain star ran the show as Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Villarreal six-nil, in the fourth round of the Champions League league phase.

Ruiz struck twice against the Yellow Submarine. His first, Paris's fourth, arrived in the 17th minute, and he capped Luis Enrique's masterclass with the fifth goal in the 55th.

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That double made him only the second Spanish player ever to bag a brace against another Spanish side in the Champions League.

Per "Mister Chip" statistics, just one man had managed it before. Valencia's Miguel Ángel Angulo scored twice against Barcelona in a 4-1 win in the second leg of the competition's semi-final on 2 May 2000.

Villarreal landed on the wrong side of the record books too. They became the first Spanish side to lose by six goals on home soil in a Champions League match. Only Deportivo La Coruña had come close, beaten 5-0 by Monaco on 8 December 2004.

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