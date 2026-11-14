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Mohamed Mansi
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Barcelona move quickly to secure their player

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Barcelona are keen to tie down the contract of the latest rising talent from the La Masia academy, after he cemented his place within the first-team setup.

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The newspaper Sport, citing Radio Marca, reported that Brian Fariñas will renew his contract with the Catalan side after sporting director Deco held talks with the player's representatives over recent weeks.

Both parties have struck an initial agreement to extend the deal, which currently expires in 2028. Barring any last-minute twist, it should now run until 2031.

Barcelona's push to improve the player's terms dates back to late last August, when the sporting department decided to bring Fariñas into the first-team setup and hand him a number among the senior squad.

Talks got under way from that point, then gathered real pace in late October as he made his first official appearance under Hansi Flick.

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The club moved quickly to bring his contract into line with his new status. His emergence has been one of the bright spots of recent weeks, and his early outings have convinced the coaching staff.

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That is why Barcelona feel the need to boost his financial terms and tighten his contractual protection. Until now, Fariñas carried a release clause worth just 15 million euros, an extremely low figure for a player beginning to earn a prominent role in the first team.

Agreement between the two sides is now well advanced, with only a few minor details left to settle.

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On the table is a contract until 2031. A deal running one season shorter had been considered, but that option looks all but ruled out.

Both camps expect talks to pick up again once the international break ends, with the aim of wrapping things up.

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They want to tie up the final details and announce the renewal, securing the future of one of the brightest young talents in the squad.

Fariñas's rise has been remarkably swift, despite a tough start to the season. The player, who hails from the city of Benicarló, did not play a single competitive minute for the first team until his debut against Alavés on 31 October.

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Flick has backed him ever since. The German has leaned on him as a starter in Barcelona's last three matches, against Deportivo Alavés, then Atlético Madrid at the Metropolitano, and finally Aston Villa in the Champions League.

His first start against Alavés at the Spotify Camp Nou marked the first major step of his career, one the club now wants to cement with a new contract.

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Having joined Barcelona's academy from Villarreal, Fariñas won Flick's trust to become the 14th academy graduate the German coach has handed a first-team chance.

Written byMohamed Mansi

Senior Editor

I am an Egyptian journalist specializing in sports, working for the Kooora website since 2016.

My journalism journey began after graduating from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University (Journalism Department) in 2011, and I joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017.

At Kooora, I found the football passion that has been with me since childhood, following news of global clubs—especially Real Madrid—as well as Egyptian clubs, particularly Al Ahly SC.

My journey with football began by supporting Al Ahly from a very young age, then following the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 8. I became attached to legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and Rivaldo, along with other skillful players of that era like Davor Šuker, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, and Ariel Ortega, as well as strikers like Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Gabriel Batistuta, Samuel Eto'o, and David Trezeguet.

Since UEFA Euro 2004, which ended with Greece winning the title, I began closely following the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I consider the greatest in football history due to his remarkable career, especially during his time with Real Madrid, my favorite club worldwide.

My professional experience is centered on writing news, providing analysis, covering both international and local events, as well as editorial reviewing (desk work).

During my time at Kooora, I have published several series, including “Great but…”, “Legitimate Betrayal”, and “Mercato AI”, in addition to a variety of reports.

You can follow me through my personal pages on the following social media platforms:

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