Andrés Iniesta, the Barcelona and Spain legend, has lavished praise on what his compatriot Lamine Yamal is producing at the age of 19.

Speaking in an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Iniesta said: "What Yamal is producing is not normal, because if it were normal, there would be more players capable of doing the same thing".

He stressed: "It is something abnormal, and the beautiful and important thing about it is the ambition he has, and this spontaneity, and if you stop to think about what awaits him at this age, his future looks absolutely wonderful".

On Rodri's arrival, he continued: "Does signing Rodri give Barcelona a leap towards European glory? Yes, certainly. Having a player like Rodri undoubtedly raises the level of the team".

"A player of this level like Rodri, with the importance he has within the team, and with his understanding of the game, certainly gives Barça another leap in level", he noted.

Asked which current player most resembles his own game, he remarked: "Who resembles Iniesta as a coach among the players currently present in world football? If we are talking about midfielders, I very much like the players we have at Barcelona".

He explained: "I like Pedri very much, in fact I adore him, but I also like Fermín López very much, and I like Dani Olmo very much, as well as Gavi".

His verdict was emphatic: "I think that instead of saying this player or that one is the closest, you can say that these players have the best possible. Or at least from my point of view, when you ask me: how do you like a footballer to be? These three, for example, embody exactly the type I like".