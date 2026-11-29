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Barcelona capitalised on Real Madrid's shock defeat a day earlier with a 1-5 win in an entertaining match at Riazor on Sunday. Lamine Yamal opened the scoring after Dani Olmo brilliantly let his cross run through his legs. Olmo scored himself soon afterwards, while Raphinha hit a hat-trick for Barça, who are now five points ahead of Atlético and six clear of Real.

Frenkie de Jong had played at centre-back and even right-back in recent weeks, but returned to his familiar midfield role at Riazor. He partnered Pedri in a holding duo, while Rodri had to settle for a place on the bench.

Less than a minute and a half had passed when Barcelona took the lead in extraordinary fashion. An unmarked Dani Olmo surprised everyone by letting Yamal's low cross run through his legs. The ball rolled straight into the net.

Deportivo responded immediately. Yeremay Hernández could have equalised moments later, but the midfielder, making a run forward, could not beat Joan García one-on-one. Soon afterwards, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang chipped the ball neatly over the goalkeeper: 1-1.

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Deportivo stayed level for about 10 minutes. Anthony Gordon raced past his marker on the left and delivered a precise cross for Olmo, who headed past goalkeeper Leo Román at the near post: 1-2. Eric García then emerged as the most dangerous player for the rest of the first half, though the defender did not score.

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Barcelona did not take long to score their third after the break. Yamal sent in a beautifully weighted cross and Raphinha headed it expertly past Román. The Catalans then eased off considerably. Yamal appeared to make it 1-4, but he was just offside.

Barcelona soon suffered a setback. Frenkie de Jong was visibly in discomfort and went to ground around the hour mark. The Netherlands international raised his arm, and Andreas Christensen replaced him almost immediately. The Dane was making his return after missing the previous two matches with a muscle injury.

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Barcelona swept Deportivo aside and soon made it 1-4. Jules Koundé played Gordon through at just the right moment. Gordon's blocked shot reached Raphinha, who beat his marker at the far post and left Román with no chance from close range.

Former Telstar striker Zakaria Eddahchouri came on for Deportivo late on and made an excellent impression. He unleashed a fierce shot towards the top corner, but García got there just in time with a diving save. Deportivo did not score again. Barcelona did: in stoppage time, Raphinha turned in Yamal's low cross for 1-5.