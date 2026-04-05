Barcelona finds the key to the La Liga title

Barcelona are marching steadily towards retaining the La Liga title, following their string of consecutive victories in the competition, whilst their rivals Real Madrid have stumbled on several occasions recently.

With eight matches remaining in the La Liga season, the Blaugrana are showing greater determination not to drop any points, particularly in crucial matches against their rivals and top sides such as Atlético, whom they defeated 2-1 in Madrid on Saturday evening.

Coach Hansi Flick’s side capitalised on Real Madrid’s (69 points) surprise defeat on the same day away to Real Mallorca to extend their lead to seven points.

This seven-point gap is a significant milestone in La Liga history, particularly between the arch-rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid, and a key factor in deciding the fierce title race between them.

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According to the account of Mr Sheph, a specialist in Spanish football statistics on the X platform, “No La Liga leader has ever let the title slip from their grasp after extending their lead over the runner-up to 7 points or more, with 8 rounds (or fewer) remaining until the end of the season.”

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The Clásico against Real Madrid is Barcelona’s most prominent remaining fixture in La Liga, whilst the rest of their fixtures will see them face Espanyol, Celta Vigo, Getafe, Osasuna, Alavés, Real Betis and Valencia.