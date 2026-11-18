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Another young Serie A talent could be on his way out of Italy. That player is Juan Rodriguez, the young Cagliari defender who has caught the eye of Barcelona.

The Catalan newspaper Sport reported the news, and the rumours quickly gathered momentum in Uruguay, Rodriguez’s homeland, where there is firm talk of a possible future in La Liga for the player born in 2005.

Reports from Spain suggest Barcelona have been keeping an eye on Rodriguez for months. The former Penarol player recently made his national-team debut after a call-up from Diego Forlan. He has also claimed an increasingly prominent place in Pisacane’s starting XI. After initially playing a limited role at Cagliari, he soon became an undisputed starter. He showed as early as last season that he was ready for Serie A, enjoying several memorable moments, including the goal that condemned AC Milan to the Europa League. His progress has continued in the opening months of this season.

At 21, Rodriguez has already made 25 Serie A appearances for Cagliari, who also had to pay €500,000 to the Uruguayan club after he met certain bonus conditions under a performance clause included when he joined for just under $5 million. At the time of the sale, Penarol also retained 20% of any future resale.

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With interest in him growing in Uruguay too, Rodriguez told ESPN who his mentor had been: "When I arrived, Yerry Mina helped me settle in. It was as if he had taken me a little under his wing". He also told El Espectador Deportes: “I’m focused on Cagliari and Uruguay, I know nothing about the rumours of Barcelona’s interest”.

For now, Barcelona’s interest has not turned into formal negotiations or an offer. Some Barcelona representatives were at the Bombonera last Friday for Uruguay’s 2-1 win over Argentina, hoping to watch the defender up close. He did not play.

Several clubs in Italy are also tracking him, from Juventus to Inter, who had sent scouts to monitor his development. The Italian giants will have to act quickly to get ahead of Barcelona.