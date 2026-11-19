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Galatasaray's Russian player Aleksei Batrakov has begun to attract the attention of Europe's leading clubs after an exceptional start since joining the Turkish side during the last summer transfer window. He has become one of the brightest emerging talents in Europe, amid growing interest from Barcelona and Bayern Munich in securing his services.

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The 21-year-old Russian attacking midfielder joined Galatasaray from Lokomotiv Moscow for 25 million euros. He didn't need long to prove his worth, quickly establishing himself as one of the players the Turkish side rely on most.

The numbers back that up. Batrakov has scored 6 goals and provided 4 assists in his first 13 matches for Galatasaray across all competitions, a return that underlines his attacking threat. Operating as a playmaker, he has the quality to make the difference in front of goal.

His impact hasn't been confined to the domestic league either. He has scored 4 goals in the Champions League, proof that he can perform against elite opposition, and that has only fuelled the growing European interest in him recently.

According to Turkish newspaper "Fanatik", as reported by "Foot Mercato", Barcelona and Bayern Munich have begun monitoring the player. His performances have caught the eye of both clubs, who want a closer look at his potential before making any move to sign him in the coming windows.

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Scouts from both clubs are expected at Galatasaray's Champions League meeting with Aston Villa on Tuesday 24 November. They'll watch Batrakov up close, assessing his technical level and whether he can keep producing strong performances against European opposition.

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That interest marks an important development for the Russian's future, particularly as the race for young talent has become a priority for Europe's biggest clubs . They want players who can add quality in the short term and keep developing for years to come.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich aren't the first clubs to be linked with Batrakov. Paris Saint-Germain had him on their radar before his move to Galatasaray, but his form in Turkey has put him back in the spotlight and opened up new possibilities for his future in European football.

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Galatasaray, however, have no intention of letting one of their brightest new stars go cheaply. The Turkish club plan to raise the release clause in his contract from 55 million euros to 100 million euros to fend off the clubs circling.

The board's thinking is simple. They invested 25 million euros to sign him last summer and are already reaping the rewards through his goal contributions and his influence on the team. Losing him after such a short spell isn't something they're prepared to accept easily.

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For Batrakov, the Aston Villa match is another chance to impress in front of scouts from Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Galatasaray will hope he keeps shining. If he maintains the same level of performances and numbers, he could become one of the hottest names on the European transfer market.