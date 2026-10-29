Barcelona have intensified their contacts with companies in order to market the VIP seats at the Spotify Camp Nou.

According to Sport, the club's need to secure advance revenue to meet their financial obligations has accelerated the process, which includes selling the rights to use the premium seats for periods extending to 15 or 30 years.

The "Barça Reservado" podcast reports that the club could pocket around 80 million euros in initial payments, plus between 50 and 60 million euros annually, through the new package of 2,000 seats earmarked for companies.

Once the works are fully completed, the stadium will boast around 9,500 seats reserved for VIPs. Roughly 5,000 of these have already been contracted. A further 500 fall within what are known as personal seat licences.

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Right now, Barcelona are pushing to market 2,000 additional seats, which they consider available for use from the current season, as well as during next season.

Aimed at companies, the offer includes different categories whose prices vary according to the location of the seats and the services attached to them. The most exclusive, known as "Lounge", have already sold out. These are spaces of four seats in a central area that include parking and demand a hefty initial investment alongside annual fees.

The players' area sits behind the dugouts, while the premium seats are next to the main box in the main stand. The pitch row runs along the first row beside the pitch surface. The balcony occupies the front row of the second tier, and the Grand Ring sits in the area dividing the second and third tiers.

Selling the rights to use these seats looks like one of the biggest earners tied to the new Spotify Camp Nou, part of a project in which Barcelona must squeeze every commercial resource to meet their financial obligations.

The "Barça Reservado" programme also flags consequences for the members caught up in the shake-up. When the stadium is finished and they are allowed to return to their seats, the club will have to settle the financial terms they must accept, along with the locations handed to those who used to occupy seats swallowed up by the expansion of the VIP areas.

Tripling the capacity of the presidential box to around 300 seats has also eaten into the space available for traditional season ticket holders. That leaves two issues outstanding: redistributing their seats and fixing the prices they will have to pay, both to be resolved once the stadium is ready to operate at full capacity.