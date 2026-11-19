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FC Barcelona remain keen on Ruud Nijstad. The 18-year-old FC Twente defender is seen as their leading candidate to strengthen the defence.

Nijstad is only 18, but has started every match for Twente this season. He also made 20 appearances last season.

Barça have also noticed Nijstad's progress. The club are urgently looking to the Eredivisie for a left-footed central defender.

According to SPORT, the club see Youri Baas as a possible addition. Nijstad, too, has long been linked with a move to the Spotify Camp Nou.

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Technical director Erik ten Hag kept Nijstad in Enschede last summer by offering him an improved contract. Whether the defender will see out the season there remains uncertain.

Bayern and Chelsea are watching him too, Relevo reported on Thursday. Like Barça, both are considering a bid this winter.

Transfermarkt values Nijstad at €18 million. How much Twente want for him remains unclear.

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Nijstad was with the Netherlands Under-21s during the last international break. He was part of the squad facing Denmark for a place at the Under-21 European Championship.

He had to settle for a place on the bench in both matches. The Netherlands won 5-3 over the two legs, securing their place at the European Championship.