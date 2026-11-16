Ban over, cases still open: Rubales returns from suspension after 3 years

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Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Federation, is preparing to close the chapter on the suspension that kept him away from any football-related activity for 3 years over the events at the 2023 Women's World Cup final. He will once again be eligible to hold positions within football bodies, even though some legal cases linked to his time as federation president remain ongoing.

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According to Marca, Rubiales's suspension ends tomorrow, Tuesday. FIFA had banned him from all football activity in Spain and abroad over his conduct at the ceremony in Sydney where Spain were crowned Women's World Cup champions.

The scenes sparked widespread controversy across sport. As Spain celebrated their first-ever title in the competition, Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso without her consent. He also made an inappropriate gesture in the main stand while celebrating the victory.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport handed the former Spanish federation president two sanctions of 18 months each, one for each incident. FIFA then stepped in, provisionally suspending him on 26 August 2023 before imposing a ban on any football-related activity for 3 years.

In February 2025, the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld the suspension, keeping Rubiales away from football posts and activities until the ban expired . Its expiry opens the door to a possible return to sport, provided he meets the required legal and administrative conditions.

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The sporting ban may be over, but the Hermoso case still casts a shadow over Rubiales's future. In June 2025, Spain's National Court upheld his conviction for sexual assault and fined him 10,800 euros.

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The court also ordered him to pay Hermoso 3,000 euros in compensation for moral damages, while upholding his acquittal on the charge of coercion. Rubiales chose to take the ruling to the Supreme Court, seeking to be declared innocent.

In September 2026, the Spanish news agency reported that the Supreme Court was expected to hear the appeal and reach a decision before the end of this year. That makes the legal case one of the key factors hanging over any future move Rubiales might make.

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Nor do his legal troubles end with Hermoso. The former federation president remains under investigation in the Spanish Super Cup case, which concerns the agreement to move the competition to Saudi Arabia, along with other contracts the federation signed during his presidency.

Investigators are also looking at the contract to renovate the La Cartuja stadium. The court in Majadahonda continues to examine a number of transactions from Rubiales's tenure, and in June 2026 the judge extended the investigation by a further six months. The case will run on regardless of the end of his sporting ban.

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Since leaving the presidency of the Spanish Football Federation, Rubiales has kept himself in the public eye through media appearances and by raising questions about how the federation is run. He also published a book, "Kill Rubiales", recounting his experience and the events that led to his downfall.

In November 2025, Rubiales revealed he had held talks with two Asian federations about taking on administrative roles in the future. He didn't name them or say what positions were discussed, which only fuelled speculation about where he might land once the ban ends.

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On a return to the post he left amid a storm of criticism, he has sounded far more cautious. Speaking on a programme last September, he said he wasn't considering standing for the federation presidency again. His current priorities, he added, are his family, his private business and defending himself in the ongoing legal cases.

From 17 November 2026, Rubiales regains the right to take part in football-related activities and could stand for positions within the Spanish federation if he meets the required conditions. That doesn't guarantee a comeback. He has yet to announce any official plan to return, and the cases that have pursued him since he left his post are still ongoing.