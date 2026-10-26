Ballon d'Or 2026: Bukayo Saka wins the Socrates Award for humanitarian work

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has won the 2026 "Socrates" award at the Ballon d'Or ceremony, recognition of the England winger's humanitarian work and charitable initiatives off the pitch. This one has nothing to do with his goals.

The accolade honours Saka's work supporting children in need. He teamed up with the German charitable foundation "BigShoe" to fund surgical operations for children in Nigeria, his parents' homeland, and his support helped provide 120 operations for youngsters suffering from various health problems and illnesses, including hernias and brain tumours.

France Football magazine and the "Peace and Sport" organisation present the Socrates award as part of the Ballon d'Or ceremony. It honours football figures who use their fame and resources to serve the community and back humanitarian, educational and health initiatives, a reflection of what sport can do beyond the touchlines.

Saka joins the list of Socrates award winners

Launched in 2022, the award bears the name of the late Brazilian football legend Socrates, famed for his social stances and his defence of democracy. It shines a light on the humanitarian impact of the game's stars.

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Senegal's Sadio Mane claimed the first award in 2022 for his charitable initiatives back home, which included supporting health and education projects. Among them were a hospital and a school in his village of Bambali.

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Brazil's Vinicius Junior won it in 2023 for his efforts to support children's education and combat racism, especially through his foundation, which provides educational opportunities and develops digital resources in public schools in Brazil.

The 2024 edition crowned Spain's Jenni Hermoso, recognition of her social stances and her role in highlighting issues of abuse and discrimination. A year later, the 2025 award went to the "Xana" foundation linked to Spanish coach Luis Enrique and his family, which supports children suffering from serious illnesses and stands by their families.

Now Saka joins that list. His initiatives supporting children have drawn particular attention, proof that the impact of football stars doesn't stop at what they produce on the pitch. It reaches far enough to change the lives of others.