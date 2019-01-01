Bafana Bafana's new Fifa World Ranking revealed

South Africa will have a chance to rise next month when they lock horns with the Black Stars

Bafana Bafana have slipped down the latest Fifa world rankings.

This is despite Bafana having secured a victory over Mali in an international friendly match earlier this month.

Bafana Bafana have dropped a single spot to number 72 following the encounter which was played at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

It was also new head coach Molefi Ntseki's maiden match in charge of the team since he replaced British tactician Stuart Baxter.

Mali, who were defeated 2-1 by Ntseki's men, are ranked 59th on the world rankings.

Meanwhile, South Africa remain in 13th spot on the African continent.

They are two places behind Mali ahead of the 2021 (Afcon) qualification campaign which is set to start next month.

Bafana will be away to in their first Group C encounter as the two former Afcon winners renew their rivalry.

Ghana's Black Stars are placed 51st in the world and seventh on the African continent.