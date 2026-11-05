Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane opens up on Themba Zwane's exclusion - 'It was not an easy one'

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The veteran coach has shed light on the difficult process behind his latest squad selection, admitting that leaving out a veteran figure was a deeply personal task. The South African head coach recently finalised his roster for the crucial upcoming double-header against Kenya in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

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The weight of a difficult call

South Africa head coach Pitso Mosimane has provided a candid insight into his recent selection process, describing the decision to omit Mamelodi Sundowns icon Themba Zwane as a heavy emotional burden. The midfielder, affectionately known as 'Mshishi', was a surprising absentee from the 27-man squad named to face Benni McCarthy’s Kenya side in the upcoming AFCON qualifying window. Despite being a staple in previous camps and starting the first two matches of the campaign, Zwane found himself cut after initially featuring in the preliminary list.

“Emotional, it was not an easy one; I had to drop Mshishi,” Mosimane said as per iDiski Times. The coach was quick to emphasise that Zwane’s value extends far beyond his footwork, highlighting how much he relies on the player's intelligence. “He’s also my coach, by the way, Mshishi; he helps me with these boys to say, ‘this one's strength is this’. So, I have left the coach behind now. But I also have to say, are we burying Lyle [Foster]? Is he Lyle, 35 years old? Is Lyle not a good player anymore?” the manager added during his explanation.

Balancing legacy with current form

The exclusion of such a high-profile figure inevitably sparked debate among supporters, but Mosimane urged the public to remember the contributions of other squad members who are fighting for their places.

“We mustn’t forget who scored for us to qualify for the AFCON. This thing is not just about the talent; it’s emotional, and I had to phone Mshishi,” Mosimane continued as he detailed the exchange. It was a moment of vulnerability from a coach often known for his steely exterior and uncompromising tactical demands. By addressing the elephant in the room so directly, he hoped to settle the nerves of a fan base that remains deeply attached to the aging but still brilliant Sundowns midfield maestro.

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A professional response from Mshishi

The conversation between the coach and the player appears to have been handled with the utmost maturity. According to Mosimane, Zwane showed why he is considered one of the most respected professionals in the South African game by accepting the news without grievance. Instead of focusing on his own disappointment, the midfielder reportedly backed his teammates and acknowledged the specific threats that other players could bring to the matches against Kenya. This selflessness has only increased the manager's admiration for the veteran's character during a transitional period.

“Yes, I called him; he took it well. He’s professional and said, ' No problem, coach; let’s give Lyle; he’s strong in the box, and he can score for us,' Mosimane revealed. This endorsement from Zwane himself likely made the process slightly easier for the manager to digest. It suggests a healthy environment within the Bafana Bafana camp, where senior players understand the necessity of squad rotation and tactical shifts depending on the opposition. The focus now shifts entirely to the pitch as South Africa prepares to secure vital points.

The upcoming fixtures against Kenya represent a major hurdle for Bafana Bafana, especially with the subplot of facing a side led by South African legend McCarthy. While Zwane will not be involved on the field, his influence clearly lingers in the way Mosimane is shaping the team's psychology. The coach will be hoping that his "emotional" gamble pays off with six points, justifying the difficult call to leave one of the nation's most creative talents at home during this critical phase of the journey to the next Africa Cup of Nations.