Bafana Bafana and Al Ahly star Tau claims award in Egypt again

Bafana Bafana forward Percy Tau was named the Egyptian Premier League Player of the Week for the second time this season.

With the season six games old, Tau was named the best player for the week having previously claimed the same award in the opening week of the season.

When he first received the accolade, the ex-Mamelodi Sundowns player had struck a brace in the 4-0 away win at Ismaily.

The latest honour comes after he scored three goals in two games played within three days last week.

He was first on the scoresheet in the 3-2 victory over Ghazi El-Mahalla last Monday, before grabbing another brace in a home match in which Al Ahly won 4-1 against Smouha.

He has now managed five goals in six games, to become the Cairo giants’ top marksman ahead of Tunisia right-back Ali Maaloul who has found the back of the net four times.

The attacker’s exploits have seen him shooting up the scorers’ chart where he sits jointly with Zamalek’s Zizo.

تصويبتان على المرمى = هدفان ⚽⚽



🗣️ بهكذا أدآء وللمرة الثانية هذا الموسم: الجمهور يختار الجنوب إفريفي بيرسي تاو كأفضل للعب في الجولة السادسة من الدوري العام. 🦁🇿🇦 #رابطة_الأندية_المحترفة | #EPL pic.twitter.com/MT66d0tPAL — رابطة الأندية المحترفة EPL (@epl_eg) November 28, 2021

What could have played in his favour to win the latest award was the entertainment he provided when he scored two of the three goals.

Against Ghazi El-Mahalla, he sensationally dribbled past two defenders before giving goalkeeper Amr Shaaban no chance with a cool finish to contribute to the hosts’ first league defeat of the season.

Then last Thursday, his first goal was also a moment of brilliance.

He outpaced a Smouha defender to receive a long ball, before sensationally turning another defender twice to set himself up to fire past the goalkeeper.

The South African arrived at Al Ahly before the start of the current season after leaving Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion where he was frustrated on the bench.

He immediately made an impact in Cairo where he has become one of the key players under Pitso Mosimane

In Al Ahly’s matches, Tau has started all six games and has played a total of 455 minutes.

His contributions have helped the Cairo giants get six wins out of six games.