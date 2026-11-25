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Barcelona have suffered a fresh blow with an injury to left-back Alejandro Balde, who was forced off against Azerbaijani side Sabah with pain in his right ankle after one of his best performances of the season, in which he set up a goal.

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Balde's setback came in Wednesday evening's fifth-round match of the Champions League league phase, which the Spanish side won 4-1 after an impressive display.

That fourth win in five matches lifts Barcelona to 12 points and takes them another step towards a place among the eight teams who qualify directly for the knockout stage.

Hansi Flick rang the changes, and Balde was one of the most notable. With a packed fixture list ahead, the coach turned to a group of substitutes and fringe players, handing the Spanish full-back his first start of the season.

Balde grabbed the opportunity. He was eye-catching in the first half, bringing the left flank to life with his pace and attacking runs, and he struck up a good understanding with Anthony Gordon as the pair swapped roles and spaces.

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His biggest moment came when he burst into the space behind the Sabah defence and slid a precise low cross to Karim Adeyemi, who turned it into the net for Barcelona's third goal.

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It wasn't just going forward, either. Balde showed real defensive discipline, holding his position and tracking his opponents without making the kind of mistakes that have drawn criticism in previous matches.

Then it went wrong. The Spaniard hurt his right ankle while trying to get a shot away, asked to come off and left the pitch in the 64th minute, according to "Sport".

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According to "AS", he planted his right foot awkwardly while trying to play the ball and twisted his ankle. The pain on his face and his struggle to get back up raised concerns about the nature of the injury, the paper added.

Initial assessments point to a possible ankle sprain. The severity, though, will depend on medical tests once he's back in Barcelona, and these are expected to include an MRI scan to confirm the diagnosis and how long he could be out.

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Injury raises doubts over his future

A spell on the sidelines may not be the only consequence. AS linked the injury to Balde's future in the winter transfer window, suggesting it could complicate a possible departure from Barcelona in January.

The paper pointed to Swedish player Roony Bardghji, whose exit from the club was derailed when he tore the cruciate ligament in his right knee last August. Balde's injury appears less serious based on initial assessments, AS noted, but a final verdict will have to wait for the tests.

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Balde went into the night with a real chance to win back his place and convince Flick he can make a difference. Instead, Barcelona are left with a fresh worry as they wait to learn the extent of the injury and how long he will be out.