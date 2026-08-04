Wouter Goes is staying at AZ. The Alkmaar club announced through their official channels that the centre-back has signed a new two-year deal and is now under contract until mid-2030.

After leaving Ajax's academy for AZ's in 2016, Goes has not looked back. He has grown into a key figure at the AFAS Stadion.

The 22-year-old from Amsterdam made his AZ first-team debut at the start of 2023 and has since become indispensable at the back. He also turned in an excellent display on Sunday in the Johan Cruyff Shield against PSV (0-4).

Goes has now made 125 appearances for AZ's first team. Coach Leeroy Echteld had already hinted on Sunday that good news was coming. "Goes is, if all goes well, very advanced in the negotiations to stay at the club."

"For me, the most important thing was that I feel I can continue to develop here, as a player and as a person," Goes has now said through AZ's club channels. "I grew up here and eventually became a man. I am very grateful to the club for that."

"I want to be an example every day for the younger players and take on more and more responsibility. We have a fine generation with many lads from our own academy and I hope we can make something very special of it together," Goes said.

There is also an expectation that Peer Koopmeiners will stay on longer alongside Goes. The midfielder, who had been the subject of concrete interest from Club Brugge, is currently under contract until mid-2028.

Meanwhile, Goes' centre-back partner Alexandre Penetra has already left the AFAS Stadion again. The Portuguese defender has joined Turkish side Çorum FK on loan, with an option to buy included.