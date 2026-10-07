AZ get their man and tie Kees Smit down for four years

AZ and Kees Smit have agreed a contract extension, Voetbal International report. The Heiloo-born midfielder is now tied to the AFAS Stadion until mid-2030.

Smit is one of Europe's most sought-after talents. Clubs from England, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid all have him on their list.

A move for the playmaker did not materialise last summer. Smit stayed at AZ and has now decided to extend his deal, which had been due to run until mid-2028, by two years.

Having joined AZ's academy at the age of nine, Smit has now made 84 appearances for the first team.

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Across those games, the 20-year-old midfielder has scored seven goals and provided 14 assists. Last season he won the Eurojackpot KNVB Cup with the club.

Last season also brought Smit's Netherlands debut. In a friendly against Norway (a 2-1 win), then head coach Ronald Koeman named him in the starting XI.