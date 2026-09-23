Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal are running media campaigns to land the Ballon d'Or. Ousmane Dembélé is doing the opposite. The Paris Saint-Germain forward has taken a collective approach, and he looks far calmer than the Real Madrid and Barcelona pair.

Dembélé didn't hesitate to back his PSG teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, a classy gesture from last year's winner.

All four of Mbappé, Yamal, Dembélé and Kvaratskhelia sit on the list of 30 nominees, with the ceremony set for London on 26 October.

Dembélé, meanwhile, revived memories of his triumph last year by posting pictures of his crowning to his Instagram account.

The French star wrote: "22 September 2025, forever. Some memories do not age. A year on, the pride remains, and the memory is eternal. And history continues to be written. A year on, the pride of seeing the name engraved forever in the history of football."

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