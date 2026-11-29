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On a night full of surprises at the Riazor, Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's goal did more than bring Deportivo La Coruña back into the contest against Barcelona. It was a historic moment in which the veteran forward wrote his name into the LaLiga record books, setting a new record against his former club, whose shirt he wore at one stage of his career.

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Aubameyang scored Deportivo La Coruña's equaliser in the ninth minute at the Riazor on Sunday evening, as the two sides met in the 14th round of LaLiga.

It was a superb goal. The Gabonese striker latched on to a precise through ball, used his strength to get the better of Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsí, then deftly lifted the ball over Joan García as the goalkeeper rushed out to stop him.

The goal ended a barren spell and showed once again what Aubameyang can bring to Deportivo La Coruña. He had scored in each of the first five rounds of the season, against Elche, Málaga, Valencia, Villarreal and Getafe, and added two assists during that run.

Scoring against Barcelona put him back among the goals, but this one meant more than the end of a drought. It was the first time the Gabonese striker had faced his former club since leaving them.

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Aubameyang made no attempt to hide his delight. He celebrated in eye-catching fashion with a rhythmic dance in front of the Riazor crowd, a scene that captured the buzz around his return to the scoresheet, even though the opponents this time were Barcelona, one of the clubs he represented during his career.

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At 37, the veteran keeps proving he can still compete and contribute. Here he stole the spotlight in a match that mattered hugely to Deportivo, and to him personally.

Aubameyang breaks a record against Barcelona

The goal did more than level the match. It also earned Aubameyang a special place in the history of former Barcelona players taking on the Catalan club in LaLiga.

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According to statistics account "Mister Chip", Aubameyang, aged 37 years and 164 days, is now the oldest former Barcelona player to score against the club in LaLiga.

He overtook Chile's Alexis Sánchez, who scored against Barcelona for Sevilla in 2025 aged 36 years and 290 days. Julio Salinas, who found the net against the Catalans for Alavés in 1999 aged 36 years and 253 days, also dropped behind him.

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Quini sits fourth on the list. He scored against Barcelona for Sporting in 1986, aged 36 years and 182 days.

Barcelona look to capitalise on Real Madrid's slip

Barcelona went into the match chasing all three points to tighten their grip on top spot in LaLiga, with fierce rivals Real Madrid having slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Deportivo Alavés.

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That defeat handed Hansi Flick's side a golden chance to extend their lead over their closest challengers. They just needed to take all three points from the Riazor, a ground Barcelona had not visited for eight years.

For Barcelona supporters, the night carried extra weight. It fell on 29 November, the club's 127th anniversary, giving the evening a sense of history and occasion, though Aubameyang grabbed much of the spotlight with his record-breaking goal against his old club.