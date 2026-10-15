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AS Roma v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Attacking football at its finest: how did the second round write itself into Champions League history?

Roma vs Real Madrid
Roma
Real Madrid
Champions League
LASK vs Liverpool
LASK
Liverpool
Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce
Aston Villa
Fenerbahce
Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester City
Paris Saint-Germain
Italy
Spain
Austria
England
Türkiye
France

Intense excitement in the stadiums of Europe

  Nine matches, one unforgettable night. The Champions League's second round of league phase fixtures delivered on Wednesday.

According to the website "Foot Mercato", those nine games produced 46 goals, a new record in the competition's history, beating the previous mark set in October 2025 by three.

 Fans of attacking football got everything they wanted. Not one match finished goalless.

 Across Tuesday and Wednesday, the second round racked up 78 goals in total, another record for this stage of the competition.

Liverpool beat LASK 6-3 among the pick of the ties, and Aston Villa hammered Fenerbahce 6-0.

Real Madrid went 3-1 down to Roma and still won 4-3. Paris Saint-Germain saw off Manchester City 4-2 in a game that swung one way then the other.

 Six of the nine matches brought at least five goals. This edition is something else.

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