Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Diego Pablo Simeone cannot call on Ademola Lookman and will be without him for some time. The Nigerian forward suffered an injury on international duty during the latest break and will probably be sidelined until early 2027. His return, though, could coincide with a surprise departure.

The forward joined Atletico Madrid from Atalanta for around €35 million only last February, but Simeone and Atletico no longer consider him untouchable. They would let him leave if offers come in, though not at a knockdown price. According to Fichajes, any departure would have to be a permanent transfer bringing in a substantial fee.

LONG LAY-OFF: Lookman is unavailable to Simeone after suffering a knee sprain at Nigeria's training camp during the latest international break. The Super Eagles' staff initially thought it was minor. After he returned to Spain, his club's medical checks and tests showed that the knee sprain was serious (although it does not appear to have affected the ligaments). The injury has kept him out so far and will mean a long spell out that, barring surprises, should end in early 2027 (although much will also depend on the outcome of the physiotherapy he is undergoing).

AVAILABLE FOR TRANSFER : Lookman will be back in contention for the Argentine coach just as the winter transfer window opens, when he can show on the pitch whether he has fully recovered or not. Any club looking to invest in the former Atalanta forward will want to be sure of his fitness before a sale.



Advertisement Advertisement

ATLETICO'S ASKING PRICE: If Lookman returns to his best, Atletico will consider a permanent sale to raise funds and return to the transfer market. As Fichajes in Spain point out, any departure must bring Atletico at least the €35 million to €40 million they spent on him last February.

ROMA ARE INTERESTED: Lookman was previously an avowed target for Inter, but that door now appears to have closed for good. The club have shifted any potential winter transfer budget towards their defence.

Roma are a different prospect. Gian Piero Gasperini helped Lookman break through despite several disagreements that concerned transfers more than matters on the pitch. Since the start of the summer, he has been looking for a player with Lookman's attributes to complete the attack. Roma and Atletico have an excellent relationship, as the Molina deal confirms. Could there be another move between Roma and Madrid?