Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Lionel Messigetty
Ahmed Abdelhamid
Translated by

At the London ceremony: will Messi present the Ballon d'Or to the winner?

L. Messi
L. Yamal
H. Kane
K. Mbappe
Argentina
Spain
England
France

Romano reveals the truth about the claims

Lionel Messi has sparked controversy ahead of the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony, scheduled for 26 October this month in London, after reports spread claiming the Argentina star would attend and might even hand the award to the winner.

Obscure websites had run the story over the past few hours, citing a journalist named "Juan Jesus", insisting Messi was ready to turn up and take on a special role by presenting the Ballon d'Or to this year's winner.

Fabrizio Romano shot that down. The well-known Italian journalist denied the Inter Miami captain had received any invitation to carry out the task.

Posting on his official account on the "X" platform, Romano wrote: "Lionel Messi will not be presenting any award to the Ballon d'Or winners, because he has not received an invitation to do so."

He added that nobody has confirmed the Argentina star will even attend the ceremony, which casts question marks over the reports circulating about his appearance at the eagerly awaited night.



Those doubts grow when you consider Messi sits on the list of nominees for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, alongside prominent stars such as Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe. In other words, he is a contender for the very award he was said to be handing over.

That does not theoretically rule out a presenting role, but it does raise questions about the accuracy of the reports, especially with Romano confirming no invitation has been extended to the Argentine.

Organisers will stage the ceremony at the London Palladium theatre, an exceptional edition marking 70 years since the award was launched.

Read also:
The Ballon d'Or, maker of legends: what is it worth and how much does the winner receive?


ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google