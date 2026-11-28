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Ashley Cole is in talks to take over as Bristol Rovers manager, with Steve Evans on the brink of the sack after Saturday's 3-1 home defeat to Tranmere. The former Chelsea, Arsenal and England left-back is out of work after a short spell at Cesena and could now land his first managerial job in England with the struggling League Two side, who sit 18th.

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Cole emerges as Evans' potential successor

Ashley Cole is in talks to take over as Bristol Rovers manager, with Steve Evans facing an uncertain future after Saturday's 3-1 home defeat to Tranmere. Sky Sports reports that the former Chelsea and Arsenal left-back has held discussions with the club, with the latest loss ramping up the pressure on the Rovers boss.

The Gas sit 18th in League Two, five points above the drop zone, and have won only one of their last eight league games. talkSPORT understands Evans is on the brink of being sacked, despite a recent run of three wins in four in all competitions.

First managerial job in England beckons

Cole, 45, is out of work after leaving Serie B side Cesena in June, and his eight-game spell in Italy was his first job as a head coach. A move to the Memorial Stadium would hand him his first managerial role in England, after his Italian adventure ended within three months.

He was interviewed for the Bromley job following Andy Woodman's sacking, but lost out to Karl Robinson. Since retiring in 2019, Cole has held coaching roles at Derby, Chelsea, Everton and Birmingham, and spent five years as Lee Carsley's assistant with England's Under-21s, winning back-to-back European Championships.

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Evans defiant before Tranmere loss

Evans has been in charge of Rovers since last December and led them to 14th place last term, but this season has been a struggle. Before facing fourth-placed Tranmere, he said: "People won't talk about it, but if we win on Saturday, we'll have won four out of five."

Next matches OLD League Two 14:45 BRR

Referring to himself and long-time assistant Paul Raynor, he added: "But if you have Steve Evans and Paul Raynor in League Two, they want to talk about the downside. We only talk about the positives with the players." Instead, Tranmere took all three points, leaving Evans fighting for his job.

What next for Rovers and Cole?

Rovers must now decide whether to stick with Evans or hand Cole the reins in a bid to rescue their season. If the move goes through, the former England defender, who also assisted Carsley during his interim spell in charge of the senior side in 2024, will be tasked with steering the Gas away from danger.