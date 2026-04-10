Arteta denies reports that he has renewed his contract with Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he is nearing a new contract with the Gunners.

His current deal runs until 2027, yet recent reports claim he has already reached an agreement with the Gunners’ board on an extended contract.

Speaking to ESPN, the Spaniard said: “There is no news on that front; we don’t have time to discuss it right now… Our full focus is on what we need to do between now and the end of the season.”

“I’m fully committed, very happy and in a good place; my family is settled and I still have plenty of ambition to fulfil with this club, and we are currently in a good position.”

The Spaniard added: “This job is about the present and what you do every day. You have to give your best and feel that you are the person capable of leading and inspiring the group to achieve great things for the club. I feel that, and I hope to continue feeling that way for the rest of the week whilst achieving a fantastic result at the end of the season.”

Arsenal can strengthen their Premier League lead and move 12 points clear of Manchester City by beating Bournemouth on Saturday.

On the continental front, the Gunners are on the verge of reaching the Champions League semi-finals after securing a dramatic 1-0 win in the dying moments of their quarter-final first leg against Sporting Lisbon.



