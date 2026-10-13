Arteta changes Arsenal's line-up: Giroud on the bench for Lille

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In the UEFA Champions League

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Mikel Arteta has named his Arsenal side for Tuesday evening's Champions League meeting with Lille.

According to "The Sun", the Gunners boss has shuffled the pack that came from behind to beat Leeds 2-1 last Saturday.

Myles Lewis-Skelly shifts to left-back, Bruno Guimaraes drops into midfield and Jurrien Timber takes Ben White's place at right-back.

Mikel Merino also features in midfield, though he could end up filling the Martin Odegaard role with the captain among the substitutes. Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres come into the attack. Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz both miss out on a starting spot.

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Arsenal's line-up was as follows:

Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Guimaraes, Rice; Madueke, Merino, Eze and Gyokeres.

On the other side, Lille's line-up was as follows:

Ozer, Gudjohnsen, Ngoy, Alexsandro, Perraud, Mukau, Bentaleb, Andre, Bakoua, Ouéda and Haraldsson.

Watching on from the Lille bench is a familiar face. French great Olivier Giroud, once of Arsenal, starts among the substitutes.