Arsenal star's father responds to Real Madrid rumours

The father of Arsenal star Mikel Merino has denied the rumours linking the midfielder with Real Madrid, insisting that his son remains happy with the Gunners.

Merino, now 30, swapped Real Sociedad for Arsenal in a £31.6 million deal after winning the European Championship with Spain in 2024.

Since then the Spain international has racked up 86 appearances in all competitions, scoring 16 goals and setting up eight more under compatriot Mikel Arteta.

Two years in north London have made Merino an invaluable presence in the Arsenal dressing room, and his knack for filling in as a makeshift out-and-out striker has proved an extremely useful asset.

Fierce competition for places tells a different story, though. The 2026 World Cup winner has been reduced to a secondary role at the Emirates Stadium, and he hasn't started a single Premier League match this season.

That has fuelled speculation that Merino could fancy a new challenge elsewhere, somewhere that might guarantee him more minutes.

Real Madrid were credited with an interest before he joined Arsenal two years ago, and reports in Spain this week suggest the La Liga giants could return for the former Real Sociedad man.

Appearing as a guest on the programme "Goles con Parado", Merino's father was keen to shut down any suggestion that his son has grown unhappy with his bit-part role.

Asked why Real Madrid did not make a concerted effort to sign his son before Arsenal got there first, he replied, according to the English newspaper "Metro": "Well, look, it's not just about Real Madrid."

He added: "He plays for Arsenal and he has won the Premier League, reached the Champions League final, and reached the Champions League semi-finals last year."

He continued: "He is part of a world-class team, so he is a world-class player."

On whether Merino could return to La Liga in the future, his answer was just as firm: "Well, he is now at a club that competes for everything. That is what he wanted when he left Real Sociedad."



