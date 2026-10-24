Arsenal have made a stronger start to the Premier League than they managed last season, when they went on to win the title. Saturday's 2-0 victory over Everton in the eighth round saw to that.

The hosts showed their intent early at the Emirates. Defender Ezri Konsa opened the scoring in the seventh minute before Gabriel Magalhães doubled the lead on 68 minutes.

CBS Sport statistics tell the story. Arsenal have banked 21 points after eight rounds this season, two more than the 19 they had at the same stage last term, a campaign that ended with the Premier League trophy.

That improved tally isn't quite enough for top spot, though. Arsenal sit second, level with Manchester City, who lead on goal difference.