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Mikel Arteta has expressed his concerns regarding the rising threat of drone technology in modern football after Mauricio Pochettino saw his Manchester United training secrets exposed online. The Arsenal manager admitted that the club is now working closely with specialists to ensure their tactical preparations remain confidential.

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Carrington footage leak sparks Premier League security concerns

Pochettino's opening training session as Manchester United manager at Carrington this week was filmed by an unauthorised drone operator and uploaded to YouTube. The individual behind the 12-minute clip has since apologised and removed the video.

While clubs routinely deploy their own drones to record and review sessions, external surveillance has become an escalating issue. Arsenal experienced a similar disruption last month when their Carabao Cup fourth-round defeat at Fleetwood was halted for eight minutes after a drone hovered above the pitch.

Arteta admits Arsenal rely on specialists to block drones

Addressing the Carrington breach, Arteta branded the situation a "serious issue" and warned of growing technological threats across the Premier League. He said: "Very delicate. We had an episode as well against Fleetwood. You see what is happening around the world as well.

"I don't know what the solution is obviously but technology is growing. The ability to get into systems is growing at a really rapid rate and we need to be very aware of that but I cannot tell you what the solution is that to be fair."

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Although Arsenal employ dedicated personnel to monitor the skies and protect the squad, the 44-year-old stressed that security enforcement sits outside his remit, adding: "They are looking after that constantly just in case it happens but obviously what happened yesterday [at United], it is quite a serious matter.

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"I'm not a specialist, I don't have a solution, I don't have a clue. We have people who are in charge of that, they are the authorities. They try to prevent that and the only thing we can do is collaborate with them and try to avoid it."

Former PSG mentor Pochettino joins Arteta's Premier League circle

The episode also carries personal significance for Arteta, who once viewed Pochettino as a father figure during their playing days at Paris Saint-Germain. Pochettino's appointment means four managers with longstanding links to the Gunners boss now lead major Premier League clubs, alongside Liverpool's Andoni Iraola, Chelsea's Xabi Alonso, and Everton's David Moyes.

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Reflecting on those connections after speaking with his former team-mate, Arteta said: "When I look at it, it is quite crazy because four people who have been really important in my life and I've known them for so many years are now managing four top clubs in the Premier League.

"That's the beauty of it. I spoke to him [Pochettino] he seems delighted, really happy, really motivated with what he has ahead of him. I wish him the best of luck."

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Arsenal travel to Newcastle as Pochettino faces Liverpool test

Arsenal return to Premier League action when Arteta and his squad travel away to face Newcastle on Saturday night. The following day, Former USMNT boss Pochettino faces an immediate test as Manchester United visit Liverpool, pitting his wits against fellow Arteta confidant Iraola.

Off the pitch, the Gunners and their top-flight rivals must remain vigilant, continuing to collaborate with specialist staff and external authorities to prevent future drone breaches.