Chelsea have struck a deal to sign one of the stars of an Argentina side who reached the 2026 World Cup final and lifted the trophy in 2022, according to a press report.

Matt Law, the prominent journalist at Britain's "Telegraph", reported today, Thursday, on his account on the "X" platform, that Chelsea have agreed a fee of 7.5 million pounds sterling with Aston Villa for Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez.

Martínez, 33, will move to Chelsea permanently, he added.

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The switch to Chelsea ends five seasons at Aston Villa, whom Martínez joined from Arsenal in September 2020.

During that spell, the Argentine established himself as one of the finest goalkeepers in the Premier League.

He also played a key role for Argentina in recent years, helping them win the 2022 World Cup and the Copa América twice. On top of that, he claimed the Lev Yashin award for the world's best goalkeeper in 2023 and 2024.

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