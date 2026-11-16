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Former Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has revealed he had doubts about Vincent Kompany's suitability for the job when the German record champions appointed him.

"I remember Max Eberl bringing up the name Vincent Kompany at an internal meeting," Rummenigge, now a member of the FCB supervisory board, told bundesliga.com as he recalled the club's search for a coach in spring 2024. "I asked him: 'Are you sure?' He said: 'Why?' I replied: 'He has just been relegated from the Premier League.'"

Rummenigge continued: "We had never appointed a coach who had just been relegated, whether in the Bundesliga or elsewhere. We discussed at length whether we had the courage to take that step."

Ultimately, the club's leadership took the gamble and appointed Kompany. The Belgian took over as the Munich side's head coach on 1 July 2024 after a trophyless season, succeeding Thomas Tuchel, with whom the club had previously parted ways by mutual agreement. Kompany had been relegated from the Premier League with FC Burnley before joining FCB.

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Rummenigge's fears proved unfounded. Kompany has thrived at Bayern Munich, winning, among other things, two German championships and a DFB Cup with FCB since his appointment. "He is something special," the former chief executive now says of the Belgian.

Next matches FCB Bundesliga 14:30 KOE

Why was Vincent Kompany recently absent from Bayern Munich?

Kompany had recently been unavailable to Bayern following a collapse caused by meningeal irritation. The Belgian has since returned to work at Säbener Straße and will be back on the bench after the international break.

Around three weeks ago, the 40-year-old collapsed during a training session involving Bayern's reserve team and went to hospital for tests. The tests found meningeal irritation, and Kompany faced a strict ban on football during his subsequent recovery. His assistant coach Aaron Danks stepped in during his absence.