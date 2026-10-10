Arbeloa tragedy: last-minute drama sinks Fulham in the Premier League

Fulham's slide into the relegation zone goes on. Alvaro Arbeloa's side suffered a fatal 2-1 defeat away at Ipswich Town on Saturday evening in the sixth round of the Premier League.

Ryan Sessegnon put Fulham ahead in the 55th minute. Ipswich Town hit back with two goals through Abdoul Ouattara and Dara O'Shea in the 88th and 90+2 minutes.

Victory lifted Ipswich Town to nine points in ninth place, while Fulham stayed rooted to the bottom of the table on just two points.

"The AS newspaper" reported that Arbeloa was close to securing his first win in the Premier League, a win his side deserved during three quarters of the match, but which he squandered in a matter of moments.

Ouattara turned the result in Ipswich's favour with a superb goal, before O'Shea added the second to cancel out Sessegnon's beauty.

AS continued: "It is a crushing tragedy for Arbeloa and Fulham, who are still unable to achieve a win in the Premier League, and continue to sink into the relegation zone."

Sessegnon's superb strike from outside the box embodied Fulham's clear superiority for most of the match. Ipswich Town only roused themselves in the final minutes, once they felt everything was lost, laying siege to Arbeloa's players inside their own half.

On it came, insistent but without organisation, until Ouattara broke down the fragile wall Arbeloa had built. One moment cancelled out everything Fulham had done well, a scene that sums up the team's inability to win even when they outperform their opponent.

Basey, Iwobi, King and Bobb formed the backbone through which Fulham ran the play and imposed control over Ipswich, who could not compete with the London side for possession for long stretches of the match.

Better positioning on the pitch, a sharper ability to occupy spaces and an ideal understanding of how to hurt their opponent all counted for little. Fulham kept wasting the chances they created, until Sessegnon appeared shortly after the restart.

Nobody wasted more chances than Gonzalo Garcia, the only Spanish player to have started under Arbeloa so far. The former Real Madrid striker remains stuck in a scoring drought, having celebrated just one Premier League goal, against Chelsea on the opening day.

What Gonzalo lacks in front of goal he makes up for with hard work, pressing and movements that free up space for his team-mates.



