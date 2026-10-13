Arbeloa on the brink of the sack: one thing could save him

Alvaro Arbeloa could be out of a job at Fulham just three months after taking charge, with the London club bottom of the Premier League after a disastrous start.

British newspaper The Sun report that Fulham's board have handed the Spaniard two matches to turn it around. Positive results in the next two fixtures are now the bare minimum if he wants to keep his job.

Hull City come first next Saturday, then Coventry. Two decisive tests for a coach who hasn't won any of his first six Premier League matches this season.

The heat went up after the 2-1 defeat at Ipswich Town. Fulham threw away their lead and conceded late in the closing minutes, dropping to the foot of the table, two points from safety.

Next matches FUL Premier League 10:00 HUL

Results aren't the only problem. Arbeloa's substitutions have drawn criticism too, with his side conceding in the final 15 minutes of four of their six Premier League games.

He took over last summer from Marco Silva, who refused to renew his contract and left to coach Portuguese side Benfica.

Despite the growing talk of a sacking, the Spaniard insists he has no fear over his future, stressing that the priority is improving Fulham's situation rather than clinging to his job.

Arbeloa said: "I never worry about my position, and I feel no fear. You cannot be a coach if you feel fear."

He added: "It is not about my position, it is about Fulham's situation, and that is what matters most. It is true that we have only played six matches, but we need the points."

Two matches, then, will settle it. Fulham have to start winning quickly or the slide continues, and the board end Arbeloa's spell before it has really begun.



