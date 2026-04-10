Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
Real Madrid CF v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Arbeloa fields his strongest line-up against Girona

A. Arbeloa
Real Madrid
Girona
LaLiga
Champions League
Spain

Real Madrid keep their La Liga title hopes alive.

Real Madrid manager Álvaro Arbeloa has named his starting XI for Friday’s La Liga Matchday 31 clash with Girona.

Real Madrid host Girona at the Santiago Bernabéu in La Liga, before travelling to Munich to face the Bavarian giants at the Allianz Arena next Wednesday in the second leg of the continental quarter-finals, hoping to overturn their 2-1 home defeat in the first leg.

With Bayern in mind, Arbeloa has rested Trent Alexander-Arnold and Antonio Rüdiger to guard against burnout.

In attack, he retains the quartet of Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé, Brahim Díaz and Jude Bellingham.

Real Madrid’s full line-up for today’s match is as follows:

Champions League
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
LaLiga
Girona crest
Girona
GIR
Real Betis crest
Real Betis
BET

Lunin – Carvajal – Militão – Asensio – Fran García – Valverde – Bellingham – Camavinga – Brahim Díaz – Mbappé – Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid currently occupy second place in La Liga with 69 points, seven adrift of leaders Barcelona.

Read also: After a heated row, Arbeloa forces Real Madrid star to apologise to his teammates.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting