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Tough round-of-32 ties await the Arab nations at the U-17 World Cup, as the tournament enters a knockout stage that leaves no room for second chances.

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All eyes are on Saudi Arabia, who face Belgium after an impressive group stage. They beat France, then booked their place in the knockout rounds with victory over Haiti.

Belgium offer another European test, and Saudi Arabia will be determined to extend their run in the tournament.

Morocco meet Chile, hoping to keep the Arab presence alive and progress to the next round. Egypt have a tough draw against Colombia. They reached the round of 32 as runners-up in Group A after beating Panama 4-1.

Algeria take on Venezuela with a place in the round of 16 in their sights.

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Several other big fixtures stand out: Italy v Tajikistan, Croatia v Uruguay, Brazil v Mozambique, Mexico v Argentina, Spain v Uzbekistan and Australia v Senegal.

Elsewhere, the Republic of Ireland meet Ivory Coast, Mali take on the Dominican Republic, South Korea face Japan, Serbia play China, Greece meet Ecuador and France face Uganda.

Qatar is hosting the 48-team tournament from 19 November to 13 December 2026. Win in the round of 32 and you're into the round of 16, where the battle for the world title only gets fiercer.