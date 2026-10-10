Aquilani: "I admire Amorim, he made history. I played for AC Milan before they dismantled it"

On the eve of Sassuolo v AC Milan, the match valid for the sixth round of the Serie A season, Sassuolo manager Alberto Aquilani, a former Diavolo, spoke at a press conference to preview the match at the Mapei Stadium. Below are some excerpts from his comments.





You and Amorim have a spell at Sporting in Portugal in common. What do you remember about that experience with Jorge Jesus? Will you greet the AC Milan manager in Portuguese?

"I'll greet him in Italian, I don't remember Portuguese any more (laughs, ed.). I only spent one season in Portugal. We had Jorge Jesus in common, a manager who stimulated me a great deal, opened up new curiosities and ideas for me, and it was a very important experience. Amorim made history there, he won after many years, he had seasons of an extremely high level, and he has my esteem."





How did you find Milan?

"I am proud to have worn that glorious shirt. When you go into Milanello you realise the greatness of the club. I played in a very great team, I believe the last one before the team was dismantled, with Berlusconi and Galliani there. I was unlucky too because there was an injury that affected me."