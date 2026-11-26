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Saudi official Yasser Al-Misehal is once again being talked about as a potential candidate for the presidency of the Asian Football Confederation, after a source close to him left the door open to a possible run in the elections due in 2027. The source was responding to a question about whether he might stand for the continental post.

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Omani journalist Issa Saeed posted the response from a source close to Al-Misehal on his official X account. The reply was brief: "anything is possible". That suggests a run is still on the table, though it stops short of an official announcement that the Saudi official is entering the race.

The remark puts Al-Misehal back in the spotlight just as attention turns to who will lead the AFC next. The 2027 elections are drawing closer and will decide who succeeds Bahrain's Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, AFC president since 2013.

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Al-Misehal's administrative CV stretches across several years of Saudi, Asian and international football. He became president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation in 2019 and stayed in the post until 2026. He has also headed the Saudi Pro League and sat on a number of AFC and FIFA committees.

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He may have left the Saudi federation presidency, but Al-Misehal still moves in football's decision-making circles as a member of the FIFA Council and the AFC Executive Committee. Those roles give him experience and contacts at continental and international level. Both could prove valuable if he decides to run.

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His name had already been linked with an AFC presidential bid after he left the national federation. Those reports never went beyond speculation, though, because he has issued no official statement confirming he intends to stand in the next elections.

Beyond administrative experience and a presence inside football's institutions, the race for the continental post appears to hinge on the candidates' ability to rally support from the member national associations.

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Under the AFC's electoral regulations, any presidential candidate needs nominations from at least three member national associations. Building alliances and winning backing across the continent is therefore an essential step before entering the elections.

Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, who first took office in 2013, won a fourth term at the Congress held in February 2023.

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Yasser Al-Misehal hasn't made a final decision yet. Still, the words "anything is possible" reopen the question of his future in football administration and put him back among the names who could come into the reckoning for the 2027 AFC presidential elections.