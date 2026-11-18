ANYMA brings his spectacular ÆDEN show to Abu Dhabi for an unforgettable electronic music experience. Matteo Milleri will perform at Yas Gateway Park North as part of the official Formula 1 Grand Prix after party.

GOAL has all the information you need regarding venue details seating and how to secure your tickets right now so you do not miss out on this spectacular event.

When is ANYMA presents ÆDEN?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Friday 4 December 2026 10:30 PM ANYMA presents ÆDEN Yas Gateway Park North Abu Dhabi Tickets

Where to buy ANYMA presents ÆDEN?

For those looking to secure their spot the official ticket sales platform is Ticketmaster AE. This is the primary source for general admission and standing platforms at the venue.

GrintaHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. It serves as a secondary platform where fans can find availability for high demand events.

How much are ANYMA presents ÆDEN tickets?

The cheapest ticket options for this highly anticipated event start at just AED 495 through official providers like Ticketmaster AE. Prices will vary depending on your chosen standing category and proximity to the stage.

If official general allocations sell out secondary resale platforms like GrintaHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats.

Everything you need to know about ANYMA presents ÆDEN

The upcoming performance marks a massive night for electronic music fans as ANYMA takes over the capital for the official Grand Prix after party. Known globally for his groundbreaking digital art and cinematic techno sets this performance promises to push the boundaries of live entertainment.

Yas Gateway Park North located on Yas Island provides the perfect outdoor setting for this monumental show. Fans travelling to the island can also enjoy the vibrant surrounding entertainment district before the music starts. This strictly 21 and over event will be the ultimate celebration to round off the motorsport weekend.