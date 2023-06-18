Antoine Griezmann reveals MLS 'dream' as he reacts to Lionel Messi's transfer to Inter Miami

Atletico Madrid's French superstar, Antoine Griezmann, expressed his ambitions to follow Messi and join an MLS club in the future.

Griezmann's ambitions to play in the MLS

Decision to not join immediately

Fantastic season with Atletico Madrid

WHAT HAPPENED? Following Lionel Messi's shocking move to join MLS side Inter Miami, his former Barcelona teammate, Antoine Griezmann, expressed his desire to move to the United States as well. “It’s a dream of mine,” said the 32-year-old while speaking at the pre-match press conference about his ambition to play in the MLS.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi's move to Inter Miami has created a lot of noise surrounding the MLS. The seismic nature of the deal has caught the attention of other star players to join in the near future.

The French World Cup winner discussed his future plans about joining a MLS side “I want it to be the best possible conditions when I go there, but it’s certainly an objective in the future.”

AND WHAT'S MORE: The former Real Sociedad starlet has enjoyed a sensational season with Atletico Madrid, being the talisman for the Rojiblancos. He scored 15 goals in the league this season. He was voted as the best French player abroad and was one of the best players in La Liga this season.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Web Atlético de Madrid

WHAT NEXT FOR Griezmann? Griezmann is with the French national team for their Euros qualifiers. Les Blues are set to face Greece on Monday.