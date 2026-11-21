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Paris Saint-Germain's defensive figures have revealed a striking decline compared with previous seasons, with the number of goals the team have conceded reaching a level not seen in more than 16 years, an indicator that highlights a problem now present in the Ligue 1 champions' campaign.

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Paris Saint-Germain are away at Nice this Saturday evening in round 11 of Ligue 1, and the visitors led 2-1 at half-time.

The Parisians have conceded 11 goals in their first 11 Ligue 1 rounds this season. It's an unwanted record they haven't repeated since the 2009-2010 season.

According to figures posted by the "Stats Foot" account on X, Paris Saint-Germain haven't let in this many goals after the first 11 rounds since 2009-2010, when they had conceded 12 at the same stage.

The trouble started early. Paris Saint-Germain shipped two goals against Rennes in the first round and two more against Lille in the second, drawing both games 2-2. Then came a 1-2 home defeat to Monaco. Six goals conceded in their first three matches was hardly the start expected of a side used to dominating opponents.

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Things soon settled down. The team conceded only four goals in their next seven league matches, keeping clean sheets against Brest, Lyon and Troyes along the way. They also won five on the bounce in the league up to the meeting with Troyes on 7 November, conceding just three times during that run.

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In other words, that faltering start has clearly inflated the goals-against column. The figure alone doesn't reflect how the defence has performed in recent rounds.

The defensive numbers sharpen the paradox. Paris allow opponents around 10.7 shots per match, the second-lowest rate in the league, while the average number of shots on target against them stands at 4.2 per match.

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Look closer and it gets starker still. According to Sofascore, Paris Saint-Germain allowed their opponents 41 shots on target in the first 10 rounds, an average of 4.1 per match, and conceded 10 goals. The Nice match took their tally to 11 in 11 rounds, a goal a game. Paris still boast one of the league's best records for shots allowed. Yet conceding this many points to a recurring fragility at decisive moments: opponents' attacking intensity doesn't always translate into real pressure on goal, but the few shots that do get through often find the net.

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