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After losing Kvicha Kvaratskhelia to injury, the Champions League winners now face an anxious wait over Desire Doue: the attacker was carried off in tears during the away game in Nice.

In the 38th minute, his right knee gave way as he changed direction without any contact from an opponent. Doue sank to the ground, cried out in pain and had tears in his eyes. Shortly afterwards, the France international left the pitch on a stretcher to applause from all the players, fans and even the referee.

Coach Luis Enrique said it was "obvious that it is a serious injury. That is life as a professional at the highest level. You have to accept it, and I am sure he will recover well and come back even stronger."

Spanish World Cup final hero Ferran Torres came on for Doue. Around ten minutes earlier, Doue, who had played a decisive part in both of the Paris club's Champions League triumphs in 2025 and 2026, had been celebrating: he scored in the 32nd minute to make it 2-1 for the Ligue 1 leaders. Senny Mayulu (31st) had earlier cancelled out the hosts' lead through Mohamed Amoura (8th).

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Kvicha Kvaratskhelia faces lengthy absence with cruciate ligament tear

Although the official diagnosis is still pending, the images raise fears of a serious knee injury and a lengthy absence for the France international. It would be a second severe setback for the Paris club this season. Just over four weeks ago, another of their attacking stars, Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, suffered a cruciate ligament tear and could be out until next spring .

PSG did at least win away in Nice. Doue's replacement Torres scored from an Ousmane Dembele assist to make it 3-1 for the favourites (85th), before Nice's Ali Abdi completed the scoring deep into stoppage time (90+5). Their eighth successive win kept Luis Enrique's side top of Ligue 1.