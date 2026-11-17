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Egypt missed the chance to move clear at the top of Group B in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after being held to a goalless draw by hosts Malawi on Tuesday in the fourth round of matches. The result saw them drop to second place behind Angola, who beat South Sudan 1-0 and now need just one point to secure qualification.

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Egypt squandered chance after chance at the Bingu National Stadium, where Malawi goalkeeper George Chikoka was in inspired form. He denied Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush and Egypt's substitutes to preserve the draw until the final whistle. It started quietly, with Malawi sitting deep. In the eighth minute Omar Marmoush nearly punished a poor back-pass to the goalkeeper, but he couldn't turn the chance into a goal.

Heavy challenges followed. Mohanad Lasheen and Marwan Attia were both caught in collisions, and Egypt's players and technical staff protested that the referee showed no cards. Malawi threatened Mostafa Shobeir's goal in the final minute of the first half. Mbinjagira broke down the right, cut into the penalty area and passed the ball across the face of goal, but Hossam Abdelmaguid cleared it behind for a corner.

From that corner, Lloyd Njaliwa met the ball with a header. Shobeir saved and turned it behind for another corner, and the half ended goalless.

Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet picked up a yellow card early in the second half for tripping a Malawi player. Then, in the 62nd minute, Marmoush wasted a clear-cut chance. He got in on goal and beat a defender, but he was too slow to shoot and the defence cleared. Ali Maher made two changes, bringing on Mahmoud Saber and Ibrahim Adel for Marwan Attia and Nasser Maher. Mohamed Salah almost opened the scoring in the 69th minute when he met a cross from Trezeguet, but his shot struck the left-hand post.

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Marmoush then led a counter-attack and found Trezeguet, but Chikoka saved his shot. Maher sent on Haitham Hassan and Hamza Abdelkarim for Marmoush and Trezeguet, and Egypt kept pushing. The Malawi goalkeeper saved Haitham Hassan's shot in the 87th minute, kept out a powerful strike from Mohamed Hany and then denied Ibrahim Adel with another effort inside the penalty area. The match finished goalless.

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In the group's other match on Tuesday, Angola won 1-0 away to South Sudan. Striker Miro scored the only goal in the 45th minute, pouncing on a mistake by the South Sudan goalkeeper as he tried to clear the ball. The three points took Angola's tally to 10.

That leaves Angola top of Group B with 10 points. Egypt sit second on 8, Malawi third on 4, and South Sudan are still without a point.

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Angola now need just one point to secure qualification. Egypt will have to wait until the international break next March, when they face South Sudan and Angola.